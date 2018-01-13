HYDERABAD: In a bid to encourage collaboration between industry and academia, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad held its first ‘Industry Day’ on its campus here on Friday. More than 40 companies participated in the event which was held as part of the 10th year celebration. The institute was set up in August 2008. “I am extremely happy and very thankful to the 40-odd industries which participated in this event.

I hope that this event will pave the way for enhanced industry-IITH joint research and development projects. Some of the companies are setting up their research labs in IITH Research Park, and industry-funded PG and PhD programmes,” said Prof UB Desai, director, IIT-H.

Companies such as Microsoft, Adobe Research, Tata Steel, Boeing, Qualcomm, Hindustan Unilever and Samsung Research India Ltd were part of the event

Speaking about the event, Prakash Raghavendra from AMD said, “AMD is excited to have an active collaboration with IIT-H. Mutually beneficial projects in areas of Server Software are already going on and we would like to extend it to other areas of AMD’s interests.” The Industry Day presented an opportunity to the IIT-H faculty to interact with companies for establishing long-term collaboration with companies.