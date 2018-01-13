HYDERABAD: Justice U Durga Prasad Rao, vacation judge of the High Court, directed the Telangana police on Friday to place all details about the cases registered against Congress leader and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao at various police stations in Adilabad district.

The vacation judge was dealing with separate petitions filed by the former MLC seeking anticipatory bail in about 25 cases registered against him by the police during violent clashes that erupted between Lambadas and Adivasis in the Agency areas of Adilabad district in December last year.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the police had registered cases against his client alleging that he had extended financial assistance to Adivasis who were struggling for removal of Lambadas from the ST category. The police named him as an accused in the incidents that took place at Utnoor village in Adilabad last month. Cases were registered against the petitioner and others but, in reality, the petitioner was not connected with the issue, he argued and urged the court to grant him interim bail.

The judge wanted to know what the need was to seek anticipatory bail when the cases registered by the police for the offence were of bailable in nature. In reply, the senior counsel submitted that the police registered some cases under other sections of IPC which were of non-bailable in nature. Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge directed the police to submit full details to the court on the issue and posted the matter to January 18 for further hearing.