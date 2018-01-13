HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to use drone technology henceforth to check illegal sand mining in the state. It has also decided to permit people to book sand vehicles online and through Mee Seva centres.

Industries minister KT Rama Rao reviewing the mining operations here on Friday, directed the officials to use drone technology for protecting mineral wealth including sand. “The mines should be monitored through drones, besides using GPS and RFID tags to the vehicles carrying mineral wealth from the quarries,” he said. “Use technology to check overloading and track the sand-laden trucks with the help of IT department,” the minister told the officials.

Special flying squads with police, revenue and mines officials would be constituted to check those operating illegal sand dumps against government’s guidelines.

He wanted the officials to put high vigil in sensitive areas. He said people using bullock-carts and tractors for transporting sand for personal use will not be objected. However, sand dumping would not be tolerated and the vehicles would be seized and necessary action would be taken, he warned.