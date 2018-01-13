YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Creating an embarrassing situation to some of the ministers including Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari and R&B Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who were earlier in the TDP and were vocal in attacking the TRS leadership during the statehood movement, TRS MLA V Srinivas Goud said several of the then TDP leaders, who had severely criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and had not taken part in the Telangana movement are in the State Cabinet now.

“I get tears in my eyes, when I think about this. But, I believe that there would be some strong reason behind CM KCR’s decision to provide Cabinet berths to all these leaders,” he said. Srinivas Goud, who is also president of the Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association, on Friday released the dairy of the Association at Yadadri. In this connection, he addressed media persons. “Some of the leaders who did not participate in the Telangana movement are enjoying power, now. Some of them even harassed TS agitators at the time of Statehood movement,” he said.