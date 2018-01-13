HYDERABAD: With the ruling TRS deciding to hold caste-wise meetings with Yadavas, Gouds and others in all districts to woo BCs to its side fully, principal opposition, the Congress Party, too has begun organising similar meetings in order to consolidate its position among weaker sections of people.

The TPCC leadership on Friday held a meeting with people belonging to Goud community at Gandhi Bhavan here and made several promises for the well being of the Gouds in the State, probably eying their vote bank for the next Assembly polls. While addressing the public meeting, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy promised that if the Congress comes to power after the next Assembly polls, it would introduce several welfare schemes for the benefit of Gouds.

He further promised that sub-plan for each sub caste in the BCs in accordance with their population ratio will be introduced in the State budget. “We will empower Gouds, who are backbone of the State’s economy, economically and politically after coming to power in the State. Proper representation would be given to Gouds, while allotting party tickets for the next elections,” Uttam said during the meeting organised by Telangana Goud Sangham. Recalling that Ponnam Prabhakar and Madhu Yaskhi Goud were elected to Lok Sabha on Congress ticket while B Bhikshamaiah Goud was the DCC president of erstwhile Nalgonda district, he said the Congress had always given importance to Goud community and nominated its members to various top posts so as to ensure their political empowerment.

Shifting his focus towards the State government, the TPCC chief said the State government had so far presented four budgets of nearly `5 lakh since June 2014. But it had done nothing to implement the BC sub-plan. He demanded that the State government, in its next budget, allocate 50 per cent of total plan outlay for the welfare of BCs.

Cong, TRS continue to spar over 24x7 power

Hyderabad: The slanging match between Congress and TRS leaders on holding an open debate on the issue of purchase of power for providing 24x7 electricity to farmers continued on Friday. Congress leaders- A Revanth Reddy, SA Sampath Kumar and Dasoju Sravan waited at Telangana Martyrs Memorial on Friday, asking ruling party leader to come to that place to hold a debate. But when TRS leaders did not turn up, Congress leaders later held a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan and said TRS had run away from debate. Hitting back at Congress, TRS MP Balka Suman said it was indeed Congress leaders who had escaped from the debate.

Uttam’s promises to Goud community

Statue of Sri Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud would be installed at Tank Bund, if Congress comes to power

On the lines of Gujarat and Kerala, toddy would be taken away from the Excise department and it would made part of Village Khadi Board

The license period for toddy sale would be increased from present five to 10 years

Ex-gratia for the toddy tappers who get killed after falling down from trees would be enhanced to `10 lakh

Machines which are being used to climb toddy trees in Kerala and other States would be provided to toddy tappers on huge subsidy

Goud Hostel would be constructed on 10 acres of land in Hyderabad at a cost of `20 crore

The toddy tappers federation will be given financial assistance of `100 crore per annum