KARIMNAGAR: Vangara Srinivas, son of Vangara Nagaraju (39) of Nagampet village in Jammikunta mandal, who reportedly died due to clinical trials affect on June 2, 2017, has approached State Human Rights Commission in Hyderabad on Friday. He requested SHRC to initiate action against TS government and Jammikunta police for delaying the enquiry into his father’s death.

He mentioned in his complaint with the SHRC, that initially the final rites were conducted as they felt it was a normal death. However, after finding evidences of clinical trials, they registered a complaint.

On July 17, a re-postmortem was conducted by the Forensic authorities of Kakatiya Medical College. The state government also constituted five member committee led by Rtd Justice Gopal Reddy to look into the case. The committee was supposed to submit its report within 30 days. However, there has been no progress in enquiry, Srinivas alleged.