KHAMMAM: Two lovebirds’ adventure of running away to lead a happy life turned tragic when the car in which they were travelling turned turtle after it was chased by the parents and relatives of the girl in a filmi style.

A young couple, who married against the wishes of their parents and were escaping in a cab to Hyderabad met with an accident killing the driver on the spot at Gopalapuram village near Khammam on Saturday. The newly-married lovebirds and their two friends, who were in the car, too were injured in the mishap. All the injured were shifted to headquarters hospital.

According to Khammam Urban police, Md Shaween was studying degree final year in Yellandu. She had been in love with one Sripathi Suman of the same village. But their parents were not accepting their wish to get married.

So the duo eloped. Then, two of their friends, Tarun and M Ravi, too joined them in order to get them married. The boy and girl entered the wedlock at a temple in Anantharam village in Mahabubabad.

Meanwhile, parents of the girl lodged a complaint with Yellandu police that their daughter was missing and that Suman had kidnapped her. The police contacted the couple and asked them to come to the station, which they did. The duo were counselled by the police to go back to their respective houses.

However, suspecting their parents intention to separate them, they decided to escape to Hyderabad and hired a cab. The parents of the girl got the wind of their plan and started chasing them in another car. Tarun is stated to be critical.