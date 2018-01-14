HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad woman, Parveen Begum, sent an SOS to a city-based organisation on Thursday in which she was seen requesting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to rescue her from the clutches of her Kafil in Saudi Arabia.

The 42-year-old, who has been stranded in abroad for the past nine months was seen accusing two city agents, Usman and Masood of cheating her, in the video.

“I was promised a decent job in a hospital in Saudi Arabia by Usman and Masood who provided visa for my travel in nine months ago.”

“However, when I came here, I was made to work as a housemaid and that is when I found out that I have been sent on khadama (housemaid visa).

People over here also say that I have been sold to my Kafil by the agents for `3 lakh,” she said in the video. Adding that her Kafil makes her work for about 16 hours under inhuman conditions everyday, Parveen said in the video sent to Majlis Bachao Tehreek.

“When I asked my Kafil to free me, he said pay back `3 lakh and you will be allowed to go. I am the only breadwinner in my family as my husband is bedridden. From where do I afford such a heavy amount to pay my Kafil? I want to appeal to Sushma Swaraj to help me go back to home at the earliest.”

Parveen’s relatives had filed a complaint of cheating against the two travel agents with Rajendra Nagar police in the month of August.

Hyd boy trafficked to Saudi returns

A Hyderabad boy, who was duped by an agent and trafficked to SaudiArabia, has been rescued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy there. The family of the victim Md Jamaal, on Saturday, thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian embassy for their help. Rehmath Bee, mother of the victim said, “My son came back to me. He stayed for two and half months in Riyadh. His employer tortured him a lot.” Md Jamaal said, “The agent offered me a job in a restaurant in Riyadh, but later they made me work as a labourer. When I sought to come back, my employer demanded 3000 Riyal”.