SANGAREDDY/KARIMNAGAR /ADILABAD/MAHBUBNAGAR: Ruling TRS has emerged victorious in ten out of 16 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) seats for which bypolls were held on Friday and whose results were declared on Saturday. Congress, BJP and independents won two seats each. The byelections were held in the 16 MPTC segments which fall under Kumarambheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Ranga Reddy and Siddipet districts.

In Siddipet, Congress won Akunoor MPTC seat with Congress candidate K Venu defeating T Narsamma of TRS by 96 votes. The MPTC falls under the Jangoan Assembly constituency. Venu got 757 votes whereas S Narsamma secured 661.

Candidates supported by TRS won elections on two MPTC seats held in Maktal Assembly constituency of Mahbubnagar district. The two leaders who won the elections are Lingamma and Govindamma.

Lingamma secured 747 votes and got majority in Lingampally village and won the elections. At Kanmanoor of Marikal mandal MPTC Govindamma got 375 votes and won. Ruling TRS lost MPTC bypoll in Gangadhara and Achampalli to opposition parties Congress and BJP respectively.

In Gangadhara, BJP candidate Peruka Sravan Kumar defeated his nearest rival and TRS candidate Medipalli Srinivas by 1252 votes, whereas in Achamapalli, Congress candidate Purumalla Manohar defeated TRS nominee Parne Ram Reddy by 734 votes. Both MPTC seats come under Choppadandi Assembly constituency represented by Bodige Shobha.

Ruling party candidate Pasunuri Swapna won the Koutala MPTC bypoll in Asifabad district by defeating her nearest independent candidate Lodelli Pushpalatha by 450 votes.

In Khammam district, ruling TRS candidate Banoth Veerabhadramma won Jakkepalli MPTC election with 227 votes majority by defeaing his nearest rival and CPM candidate Banoth Bharathi.

TRS candidate of Ankushapur in Rajanna Sircilla was also elected unanimously. An independent also won unanimously from Kothwalguda of Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district. For the Netnoor MPTC in Sirupur, Kumarambheem Asifabad district, the TRS candidate Purka Kalaba was declared elections unanimously.