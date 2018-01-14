WARANGAL: The three-day tour of erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts by senior TRS leader and irrigation minister T Harish Rao is being seen as an attempt to begin the process of getting party ready for the forthcoming general elections, which is likely to be held in the year end. Harish Rao during his three-day tour visited 10 Assembly constituencies in five districts and addressed 10 public meetings. Besides, he visited four projects and laid foundation stone for various development works.

The way he delivered speeches and targetted opposition parties, especially Congress, it was appearing more like an election campaign rather than addressing people on development works. Despite hectic schedule, he met all the key district leaders and asked them to implement all the government schemes and programmes. Harish Rao, during every public meeting tried to present Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the saviour of people of Telangana and urged them to extend their support to him.

He tried to convince the people that once Kaleshwaram project was completed there would not be water problem for both irrigation and drinking needs. “An irrigation project like Kaleshwaram would take at least over 10 years to complete. But our chief minister is making effort to complete it in just two years,” he said at a public meeting organised at Parvathgiri mandal of Warangal on Saturday.

The minister blasted Congress for its criticism of the government and trying to create hurdles in the implementation of welfare programmes. “Congress leaders sitting at Gandhi Bhavan are creating hurdles in every programmes and project launched by the government. People would teach them a lesson,” he fumed.

In Bhupalpally, where TRS’s position is weak, Harish reportedly had detailed discussion with the local leaders.