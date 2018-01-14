HYDERABAD: With the Telangana youth going to Gulf countries in search of greener pastures facing a lot of problems due to lack of proper work visas, the state government has decided to crack the whip against illegal or fake travel agents. It has decided to register cases under Prevention Detention (PD) Act against the illegal travel agents.

The travel agents have to register themselves with the home ministry’s e-Migrate registry within 30 days. Those who do not register themselves will be treated as illegal or fake agents and necessary criminal action will be initiated against them, NRI affairs minister KT Rama Rao announced here on Saturday.

Rama Rao held a review meeting with home minister N Narasimha Reddy and other officials on issues relating to NRI affairs department. A special drive will be conducted shortly against unauthorised agents soon. Rama Rao also called upon the people to cooperate with the police in identifying the illegal travel agents.

Rama Rao directed the official to act tough on those resorting to women trafficking to Gulf countries. To check trafficking, the government would constitute separate teams with officials from minority welfare, labour, NRI and police departments.

Videsh Bhavan

The minister said foundation would be laid to the proposed Videsh Bhavan in February in Hyderabad. The Centre has proposed to construct Videsh Bhavans in all state capitals to bring together various offices of the ministry of external affairs. The land for Videsh Bhavan in Hyderabad will be identified shortly.