HYDERABAD: A criminal case, in general, will not stand in a court of law if the entire case of the prosecution is based on circumstantial evidence. To sustain the case the prosecution has to establish complete chain of circumstances beyond reasonable doubt.When such a case rests upon circumstantial evidence, such evidence must satisfy certain tests such as:1) the circumstances from which an inference of guilt is sought to be drawn must be cogently and firmly established 2) those circumstances should be of definite tendency unerringly pointing towards guilt of the accused 3) the circumstances, taken cumulatively, should form a chain so complete that there is no escape from the conclusion that within all human probability the crime was committed by the accused and none else and 4) the circumstantial evidence in order to sustain conviction must be complete and incapable of explanation of any other hypothesis than that of the guilt of the accused and such evidence should not only be consistent with the guilt of the accused but also be inconsistent with his innocence.

Dealing with an appeal filed questioning the judgment passed by a trial court convicting the appellant-accused of the offence (killing his mother-in-law by pushing her into an agricultural well) punishable under Section 302 of IPC and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has quashed the charges framed against the appellant under Section 302 of IPC and consequently set aside the conviction and sentence recorded against him by pointing out that the prosecution failed to prove the above charges.

The counsel for the appellant submitted that there were no direct witnesses to the commission of offence and the case rested on the circumstantial evidence, and that the prosecution failed to prove the guilt of the appellant by legal and reliable evidence. The trial court erred in relying on the alleged confession of the appellant, said to be made before the police, which was inadmissible in evidence.On the other hand, the public prosecutor submitted that there was ample evidence on record, particularly the evidence of prosecution witnesses who included relatives of the deceased, to prove the guilt of the appellant for the said offence, and sought dismissal of the appeal.

The bench of justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Shameem Akther found that the entire case of the prosecution was based on circumstantial evidence. A highly decomposed body was floating in a well. Even at the time of inquest, there were no witnesses to identify the body. “The investigation officers concerned did not make any effort to collect blood samples, soft and hard tissues and hair from the body. The officers are required to subject the dead body to a DNA test for its proper identification by following the required procedures.

It is much useful in cases where eyewitnesses are not available. Besides, there is no evidence that the appellant voluntarily confessed to the commission of offence in his presence. Moreover, the so-called confession is said to have made at the police station in the presence of the police during interrogation. This evidence does not qualify the requirement under various sections of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.”The bench allowed the appeal and directed the police authorities concerned to set the appellant free as per the procedure established, if he is not required in any other case.