NIRMAL: A leopard attacked a farmer while he was working in his field in Pembi range in the district on Sunday. However, the farmer, A Santosh (18), escaped from the clutches of the leopard with minor injuries as other farmers, working in the neighbouring fields, came to his rescue, after hearing his screams.

According to Itikyal villagers, Santosh was working in his field on Sunday afternoon when suddenly a leopard attacked him. It tried to drag him into the bushes, but, on hearing his screams, farmers in the neighbouring fields came to his rescue.

The animal escaped into the bushes on seeing people. The victim was rushed to Pembi Primary Health Centre. On learning about the incident, forest officials reached the spot and tried to locate the leopard, but could not find it. People in several neighbouring villages are living in a state of fear.