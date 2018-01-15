KHAMMAM: The multi-coloured decorated bull, Gangireddu, moving from one house to another led by its master playing Nadaswaram during Sankranti has been a common site in the villages of two the Telugu-speaking states — Telangana and AP— for ages. The sound of the drum in the distance and the jangle of anklets worn by a well-decorated bull strutting about marks the beginning of the harvest festival, Sankranti.

Gangireddu, with tinkling bells on its fore feet, attired in layers of red and yellow mirrored cloth, nods its head vigorously to the tunes of its master, who visits every house in a village and collects cash, materials and food grains donated by people. From silk sarees to cotton fabrics, people express gratitude for a good harvest by draping a plethora of garments on its back. With hopes of a better yield next year, they bid farewell to the bull of good fortune.

The bull dances and performs acrobatics on the instruction of its master to entertain the crowd. In fact, Gangireddu Aata is perhaps one of the very few rural entertainment that has survived through times. However, of late, the number of Gangireddu artistes in Khammam district has come down as they are not in demand and their earning has come down drastically in the last few years making it difficult for them to maintain the bull. With lack of encouragement and poor earnings, many of the traditional artists have left the profession and moved to cities in search of livelihood.

“We are unable to continue this age old tradition as people are not giving importance to our show. We are not earning enough anymore. We have to spend at least `1 lakh per annum on the bull. We used to earn anything between `30,000 to `40,000 in two days of Sankranti. Today, we hardly get `5,000 during the festival,” says Avula Venkata Ramudu, who has been performing Gangireddu Aata, a fading tradition, for over two decades. The centuries-old art form has spread to neighbouring States of TN & Karnataka.

Even the population of Haridasulu who visits houses during Sankranti and Bhogi have reduced in the past few years. There used to be no Sankranti without Gangireddu Aata and performances by Haridasudu in villages, but slowly the practice has come down in the district. The artistes and elders are blaming the modern culture for the downfall of the traditional art.

They come to houses along with veena and chidatalu singing keertanalu. But due to lack of importance, Haridasulus are slowly disappearing as a result of which festival glory has gone down, said K Narayana, a senior citizen.