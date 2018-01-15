KARIMNAGAR: In a surprise development, forensic reports said that the death of Vangara Nagaraju, which brought to light the illegal clinical trials being conducted by private laboratories on people of Karimnagar, was not the result of clinical trial.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Sunday, Karimnagar City Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said

Forensic experts of Kakakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, who concluded that there was no evidence to prove that clinical trial led to Nagaraju’s death. KMC doctors - Prof T Krupal Singh and Assistant Prof Razamallick, conducted post-mortem examination on the body of Nagarju on July 19 last year in presence of revenue authorities.

Three type of investigations - physical, chemical and instrumental analysis - were conducted. But, reports of all the three tests did not find any evidence in support of allegation that Nagaraju died because of clinical experiments on his body, the commissioner explained.

According to him, as no evidence was found to prove that clinical trial was behind the death, the case would be closed.

Interestingly, Nagaraju’s son Srinivas had approached the State Human Rights Commission on January 12 questioning the delay of submission of forensics lab report. Two day later, police on Sunday disclosed the contents of the report.