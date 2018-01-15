MAHBUBNAGAR: Alleging that Chief Ministers of both the Telugu-speaking States — K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu, have been adopting undemocratic methods and encouraging police to resort to fake encounters to eliminate Maoists, Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Revolutionary Writer’s Association) founder Varavara Rao on Sunday said “people’s fight for rights in the form of Naxalism” will never die as long as plebian is exploited by the ruling class. “Naxalism will rise like a phoenix from the ashes in the coming days, if the governments of the two states continue to kill Maoists. Revolution would come once again from Nallamalla forest, if the rights of the tribal people and Dalits are violated by the rulers,” he said.

While addressing the concluding session of the two-day meetings of Virasam held at Mahbubnagar, the revolutionary poet Varavara Rao alleged that the governments were killing Naxalites in the name of encounters. He further alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government in the State had resorted to major encounter in the state immediately after assuming power.

Varavara Rao recalled that Maoists tried to ensure democracy in the state when they had come for discussions with the then government of the united State. He alleged that rulers of the country were creating fear among the minds of people instead of giving good governance to them.

Shifting his focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, the revolutionary poet came down heavily on Modi, saying that the PM was ruling the country like a dictator and Hitler. He said there are a lot of restrictions on writers and journalists across the country, under the present regime of the BJP. He alleged that three former prime ministers and the present prime minister had come to power by killing people. Rao called upon people to gear up for bringing in alternative form of politics with the help of armed struggle.