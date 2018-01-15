SANGAREDDY: Just like every year, farmers in Zahirabad have begun the festival of traditional crops to highlight their prominence. The festival which began on Sunday, will be held for 28 days and on the occasion of the festival, the importance of traditional crops will be narrated.

Farmers decorate their bullock carts with 60 varieties of crops and take them to different villages to create awareness among the farmers.

Bullock cart rally has begun from Potpally village of Jharasangam mandal and will reach Machunoor village on Feb 10, after visiting 38 villages. Every year, farmers decorate their bullock carts. As many as 3,000 farmers who produce grains participate in the programme.

Participants also organise seminars on the occasion and discuss revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

DDS director Satish said this time the seminar will be conducted on seeds, soil and actions relating to traditional crops.

He said that this time they will felicitate Dalit women who have achieved a special identity by cultivating 15-20 crops in one acre of Zahirabad area.

Speaking at the inaugural of the programme, Satish said that the government has forcefully imposed soya bean on the farmers which resulted in loss for the farmers.

He added that in such situation DDS women are trying to bring awareness among the farmers and trying to clarify on the weather.

He demanded that grains should be made part of public distribution system and added that by doing this, people will get nutritious food. Satish said the government of India should recognise 2018-19 as year of grains.

Speaking during the programme, Zahirabad MLA J Geeta Reddy said that Zahirabad women are a role model for farmers.