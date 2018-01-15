BHUPALPALLY: With over one crore devotees expected to attain the biggest tribal fair ‘Sammakka Saralamma Jatara’ in Medaram, scheduled to be held from January 31, the district administration in order to conduct the mega event smoothly had sought the assistance of local youth.

In-charge district collector RV Karnan had reportedly asked officials to form ‘Medaram Sena’ to take up various activities during the fair. The collector had even appealed youth to use social network to popularise the tribal fair and guide people coming from various parts of the country. Karnan even asked the youth to design logo of the fair and post it on social media sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and others.

He wanted the youth to become part of the mega event and organise cultural activities highlighting the importance of the jatara and the traditions of Telangana. The officials are reportedly planning to form volunteer groups to assist the district administration to guide the people attaining the fair.

They would be deputed near bus stations, hotels, railway stations and place of main event to guide people. To meet the accommodation demands of the devotees, the the district administration has asked the locals to rent their houses.

“People could earn by renting their houses for a day or two. This would help the devotees as most of them would not find accommodation due to the huge inflow,” an official said.

This year the officials are expecting over 1.2 crore devotees to attain the fair. TSRTC is planning to run over 4,000 buses to transport people all over India.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 86 crore for the arrangements. Over 15 departments are working for the conduct of the fair.