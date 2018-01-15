HYDERABAD: Taking in account the problem of lack of short change that often leads to altercations between Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductors and commuters, the corporation on Sunday revised the bus fares for Hyderabad and Warangal rounding the ticket fares in the multiples of five. The revised ticket rates will come into effect from Monday.

The existing city ticket fares are in different multiples from Rs 1 to 10 and have posed problems when it comes to refund of small change. This often leads to altercations between bus conductors and the commuter. In a press release TSRTC claims that “rationalisation of fares” was undertaken to resolve this particular issue.

The lowest fare for a ordinary city bus of Rs 7 has been rounded off and reduced to Rs 5, Rs 8 and Rs 9 tickets have been hiked to Rs 10. The rounding off of ticket fares has been done in the multiples of 5.

‘‘Overall there is no loss or gain for the corporation. The passengers would benefit due to reduced fares. The fares were reduced for ordinary buses since maximum number of passengers are in the first and second stages,” said GV Ramana Rao, TSRTC MD.