JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Two TRS workers were severely injured when the ruling party activists and Congress Party workers entered into pitched battles with each other here on Sunday.

The violent confrontation erupted between the workers belonging to the two parties when they were trying to erect the flexis of their respective party leaders of the Jogulamba Gadwal district at a wine shop on Sunday.

Two TRS leaders Chinna Narsimha and Pedda Narsimha of the 14th ward were severely injured in the incident. At first, the two were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. After first aid, the condition of the duo became critical. Then, the duo was immediately shifted to Kurnool Government hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

While the injured TRS leaders were being rushed to Kurnool hospital, on the way too the Congress activist once again tried to attack the TRS workers, who were accompanying the injured, at Nalla cheruvu village.

The duo were taken to Kurnool hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.

Gadwal SI Srinivas told Express that they had not received any written complaint on the fight between the activists.