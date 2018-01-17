HYDERABAD:The state government will create 4,000 new village panchayats besides the existing 8,684 village panchayats soon, said chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. The CM was speaking at the district collectors’ conference, the first one after the recent reshuffle of IAS officers.

Rao had a day-long meeting with district collectors and senior IAS officers during which he said the new Panchayat Raj Bill, which will be introduced in the State Legislative Assembly, would throw light on funding the villages, creation of new panchayats and also on elections. Though the state progressed much in several aspects, it could not keep the villages clean and green. “There is widespread criticism on this. We have to create a working Panchayat Raj network. We have to make a sarpanch a working sarpanch in the true sense,” the CM said.

“We have constituted the State Finance Commission. We will allocate `2,000 crore in the Budget for local bodies. We are examining the possibility of conducting the elections to local bodies in February,” the chief minister indicated. Accordingly, the government will provide `5 lakh to`25 lakh to each panchayat depending on the population, Rao declared. “We will create assets with NREGA funds. We will also utilise MLA and MP funds for development. If we aim and work, clean and healthy rural Telangana is possible,” Rao said.Rao hinted at the district Collectors’ conference that the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly would commence on March 12. The new Panchayat Raj Bill will be prepared and introduced in the Assembly in the first week of February 2018.

Pattadar passbooks

Rao reiterated that new Pattadar passbooks would be distributed among around 71 lakh farmers on March 11 across the state. A vehicle would be arranged for every village to supply the passbooks. On purification of land records, Rao said that 93 per cent of land records and 92 per cent accounts were found to be undisputed without any litigation. By February-end, there should be one revenue court in a district in the place of RDO, joint collector and district collector courts. Revolutionary changes are going to take place in revenue record maintenance from March 12, the CM said.

CM gives sops to Kodangal

Several public representatives from Kodangal, led by former MLA Gurunath Reddy called on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday. Kodangal is currently represented by Congress leader A Revanth Reddy.The public representatives requested the chief minister to sanction a bus depot for the Kosgi mandal headquarters, a fire station for the Kodangal Assembly constituency, a police circle office for Kosgi mandal, and government junior colleges for Doulatabad and Bomraspet mandal headquarters. Responding to the request, Rao directed officials to sanction them immediately.

CM to visit Gajwel

Siddipet: CM K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Gajwel constituency to take part in various programmes on Wednesday. The CM will first inaugurate a 50-bed hospital in Toopran mandal headquarters. Later, the chief minister will inspect double bedroom houses, education institution buildings and various other development programmes.

Key decisions

Applications for Sada Bainamas will not be entertained after March 12

Farmers need not pledge their passbooks with banks after March 12 for loans

By 2020, the government will supply water to one crore acre of farm land

Collectors will be given`1 crore to `1.5 crore for local needs depending on the size of the district