KARIMNAGAR: Shocked over the forensic report on Vangara Nagaraju, who allegedly died after undergoing clinical trials conducted by a Bengaluru-based pharma company, giving clean chit to the company, family members of the deceased are suspecting foul play and are questioning the authenticity of the report. The forensic report submitted to the police stated that it did not find any evidence to suggest that clinical trial was the cause of death.

A highly disappointed Nagaraju’s wife Anasuya released a press statement on Monday in Jammikunta, stating that she was not convinced with the report.She said after she lodged a complaint with Jammikunta police on June 16, 2017 over her husband’s suspicious death due to clinical trails conducted on him by Bengaluru-based Lotus Pharma, police promised to do justice.“They collected all evidences available against Lotus Pharma and after 8 months the police give a statement that Nagaraju’s death was not due to clinical trial. We are greatly disappointed,” she said.