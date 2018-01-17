HYDERABAD:Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao met various industrial heads during his two day visit to South Korea and invited them to invest in Telangana. On day one, Rama Rao’s team met KK Yoon, Director, Global Rail Business, Hyundai Rotem, a leading South Korean company manufacturing rolling stock, defence products and plant equipment. Rama Rao explained the progressive investment policies of Telangana and the recent decision by Medha Servo Drives to set up their rail/metro coach factory in Telangana.

Later, the Minister met Nam Geunho, EVP, Hyundai Corporation, which is a manufacturer of marine vessels, industrial plants and machinery, commercial automobiles land rolling stock, steel, chemical products. Rama Rao also met Woo Hyun Lee, CEO of OCI, a leading green energy company in Korea. Minister explained Telangana’s efforts to ensure 24X7 Power supply and the state’s recent forays into clean energy. The minister also called on Choi Dong Jin, Executive Director, MOIBA, an association of about 500 Mobile Internet companies based in S Korea.

Two agreements were signed by Telangana - one with MOIBA (Korea Mobile Internet Business Association) and the second one with JCCIA. Both agreements were aimed to collaborate in the AVCGI, AI, VR, AR, IoT and Electronics manufacturing sectors. Minister explained state’s Digital Telangana initiative and how it was planning to connect every home with the Fibre Grid project. Minister invited Korean AVCGI companies to invest in Game Tower. Later in the day the Telangana delegation led by KTR met Mr Kihuk Sung, Chairman, Youngone Corporation.

ASEAN MEET IN HYD

Ministry of External Affairs along with Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) will be organising “ASEAN India Start up Festival and Hackathon” in Hyderabad and Jaipur. The visiting start-ups would be in Hyderabad on January 17 and 18. The opening ceremony of the of the Startup Festival will be held at Hyatt, Gachibowli on January 17, according to a release here on Tuesday.