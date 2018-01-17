HYDERABAD:Just two weeks into January, considered technically as winter season, mercury levels across the State are already on an upward swing.After staying below normal for a few weeks, the minimum temperatures were recorded above normal across the state on Tuesday. In most parts of the state the minimum temperature was recorded 2-3 degree Celsius above normal.

In Hyderabad the minimum temperature was recorded 2 degree Celsius above normal on Tuesday at 18 degree Celsius and in Mahbubnagar it was recorded at 20 degree Celsius, which is 3 degree Celsius above normal.Same was the case with maximum temperatures which recorded 1-3 degree Celsius above normal in most parts of the State. In Hyderabad the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree Celsius, which is 4 degree Celsius above normal, whereas in Medak it was recorded at 35 degree Celsius, which is a massive 5 degree Celsius above normal, close to the highest temperature of 36 degree Ceslius in the month of January recorded in the district in the last ten years.

In Mahbubnagar it was recorded at 34 degree Celsius, which is 3 degree Celsius above normal.

Officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the phenomenon is not abnormal and is due to the Easterly and Northeasterly winds flowing into the state and the warming trend might continue for a couple of days.

Summer Already?

Minimum temperature recorded 2-3 degree Celsius above normal in most parts

Warming trend may continue for a couple of days, says IMD