SIDDIPET : Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed hospital in Toopran mandal headquarters. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said he was sanctioning `5 crore for the construction of roads and drainage system. He also said: “I will tour Gajwel constituency soon to meet people. I have been busy and was unable to meet you.”

He added that the government was ready to spend funds needed for the beautification of Pedda Cheruvu and related orders would be issued in a couple of days. The CM also announced sanctioning of 500 double bedroom houses in Toopran and for the construction of Vykuntadham. KCR said that auditoriums would be constructed in all mandal headquarters of Gajwel constituency.

“An auditorium is already being constructed in Gajwel at an estimated cost of `1 crore. Auditoriums will be constructed in the remaining six mandal headquarters of the constituency,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister started for Gajwel after completion of tour in Toopran. He inspected a 100-bed hospital which is under construction, education institution buildings, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in Gajwel. He also inquired among officials about the progress of work and made some suggestions.

Later, the chief minister inspected double bedroom houses under construction in neighbouring Sangapur. Medak and Siddipet district collectors were also present with the CM.