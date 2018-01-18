KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, Narahari Bharat Reddy, 35, a native of Karimnagar, was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck in an accident in Miami, south Florida, US. He was practising cycling to participate in the Ironman Triathlon, which includes a series of races including swimming, bicycle ride and running, held here.

As part of the practice, Bharath Reddy and a group of other participants were cycling on the road when he accidentally clashed with another bicycle and fell down. A speeding truck passing by ran over Bharath Reddy, killing him on the spot, the victim’s cousin Chaitanya told Express. The incident happened on January 13 but came to light only on Wednesday.

Bharat Reddy was working with Business Intelligence Systems of Baptist Health in South Florida. “He was practicing cycling to win the competition. He had already qualified in swimming and running events. While practicing for the 50-mile cycling event, the accident took place,’’ Chaitanya said. “After a gap of 12 years, Bharat Reddy visited his hometown six months ago to attend his father Laxma Reddy’s retirement function,” his cousin recalled.

Family members said Bharat Reddy, after completing his engineering in Mother Theresa Engineering College in Peddapalli, went to the US for higher studies and secured a job there. For the past 13 years, he has been residing in the US. Initially, his parents learnt that their son was critically injured in an accident but on Wednesday, they were informed that he died. Efforts are underway to bring his body to Karimnagar.