NALGONDA: The CBCID police on Wednesday took into custody five constables for getting jobs illegally. They were working under various police stations in Nalgonda and Suryapet. According to a source, in the erstwhile AP government, notifications were issued for 45 police constable posts in Nalgonda district in 2010 for which exams were held in 2011. Five aspirants applied for the exam passed it by making others write it for them. Upon receiving complaints in this regard, the government handed over the case to CBCID.

CBCID officials found that 16 candidates had obtained the jobs through illegal means. The constables taken into custody are D Sandeep (Miryalaguda one town police station), CH Nagaraju (Wadapally police station), B Venkateshwarlu (Kodad rural police station), B Nageshwar Rao (Mattampally police station) and M Nageshwar Rao.