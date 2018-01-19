HYDERABAD: Opposing the proposed amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act by the TRS government, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) apprehended that the government would conduct indirect elections for gram sarpanches and said the party would not allow the government to do so.

“The Congress will never allow the government to conduct indirect elections for Sarpanches. We demand an all-party meeting on the issue,’’ TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said adding that any changes in law should be collective decision and only one individual or a family should not meddle with the law as per will.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who held a meeting with senior leaders including K Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others on Thursday, discussed about the pros and cons of the proposed amendments to the existing Act and how to counter the government moves. Later, Reddy informed the media that the party had decided to hold meetings in all villages on January 23 and all rural assembly constituencies on January 27 followed by submission of memorandums to RDOs concerned. He said representations would be made with district collectors on January 30 against the proposed amendments to the Panchyat Raj Act.

Stating that the PR Act was enacted to empower local bodies and encourage village level leadership for a stronger democracy, Reddy claimed that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao would dilute the entire system if indirect elections are held. Indirect election of Sarpanches would only lead to large scale corruption and horse-trading, he claimed.

“No poor person will be able to become Sarpanch as rich leaders would lure majority of ward members with money to get the post,’’ he said.He said that the term of the existing elected bodies and Sarpanches would end on August 1. “It would be illegal to hold elections in February or before their term expires. KCR is trying to advance the PR elections to minimise damage for his party which is facing rising dissent with each passing day,” he alleged. Stating that the Election Commission of India was yet to publish the electoral rolls for 83 rural constituencies, TPCC expressed suspicion of foul play in delay in publication of rolls which, he said, should have been completed by Dec 15, 2017.