EHYDERABAD: In what could be an indication of further trouble in the Telangana unit of Telugu Desam, which is already struggling to prove its existence in the state following the exit of its Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy and some other seniors, senior leader and former minister Mothkupally Narsimhulu has suggested to party chief and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to merge the Telangana unit of the party with the ruling TRS. “It is better to merge the party with TRS rather than let it die slowly,’’ he remarked.

While TTDP leaders hit back at Narsimhulu, the TRS reacted swiftly and said they were open to the merger idea. Narsimhulu, who spoke to mediapersons after paying homage to TDP founder NT Rama Rao at NTR Ghat on Thursday, said, “There is nothing wrong in merging the party with TRS as all of us (TRS chief KCR) came from the same party (TDP). If the party leadership does not want to accept my suggestion of merger, Chandrababu Naidu should undertake a rathayatra and tour every nook and corner of Telangana to rebuild the party.”

Narsimhulu criticised Naidu for not attending NTR’s death anniversary event in Hyderabad and is learnt to be unhappy with him for not doing enough to strengthen TDP in Telangana. The senior leader, who is aspiring to governor post, is of the view that the TDP is not making sincere efforts in this regard.Narsimhulu’s remarks have invited backlash from his party colleagues in the state. Politburo member and former minister Revuri Prakash Reddy alleged that Narasimhulu’s outburst was at the behest of TRS leadership. Speaking to reporters in Warangal, Reddy said it was clear from the way Narasimhulu spoke that he was acting at the behest of TRS leadership. The TDP still had a strong cadre and would bounce back in the coming days, he said and demanded that Narasimhulu tender an apology to the party cadre.

Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, however, found fault with Narsimhulu. “How can you think of joining hands with TRS which is anti-downtrodden sections?’’ he said. He asked TD to join hands with Congress.