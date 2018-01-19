HYDERABAD: In line with the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) reformed guidelines, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad has tweaked its affiliation regulations for the academic year 2018-19. The reformed guidelines were listed in its Approval Process Handbook 2018-19.The contentious clause pertaining to the number of laboratories required in the colleges too has made to the updated Affiliation Process and Regulations document, a draft of which was uploaded on the JNTUH website on Wednesday.

Accordingly, colleges are forbidden from allowing more than 300 students from using one laboratory. “If there are more than 300 students then there has to be a duplication of labs,’ said Dr N Yadaiah, registrar of the technical varsity. AICTE too, in its handbook, states “They shall have equipment as appropriate for experiments as stated/suitable for the requirements of the Affiliating University/Board’s Curriculum. It is desired that the number of experimental set ups be so arranged that maximum four students shall work on one set.”

Another major amendment that the colleges have to follow or risk losing their affiliation, pertains to biometric attendance. From the 2018-19 batch onward, JNTU can initiate “punitive actions like rejection of affiliation or suspension/withdrawal of affiliation” if the colleges do not maintain require student-faculty ratio throughout the academic year. In addition, they will also be liable for disciplinary action “if total faculty biometric attendance is inadequate.” JNTU has also relaxed the faculty ratio from 1:15 to 1:20 for all engineering and technology courses. In addition, the percentage of adjunct faculty has also been downsized from 1:20 to 1:10. JNTU has also decided to crack the whip on the faculty that frequently change the College / Institute and has warned them of being blacklisted.

With regards to affiliation it has specified that all colleges offering technical courses like B Tech, M Tech, MBA, MCA, etc would be following AICTE norms while for Pharmacy courses like B Pharma, M Pharma, Pharma-D, Pharma-D(PB), the Pharmacy Council of India’s regulation in granting affiliation would hold good. JNTU has invited principals and managements of all its affiliated colleges for a meeting on its campus on Jan 20.