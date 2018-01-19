Pediatricians said that if breastfed within an hour, newborns are protected against some illnesses such as diarrhoea, pneumonia as immunity builds with mother’s milk.

HYDERABAD: The number of infants in Telangana who are being breast-fed within one hour of birth is as low as 37.1 per cent, a figure lower than the national average of 41.6 per cent, says the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS) report. Interestingly, the percentage of children in the State who are breast-fed within a day of birth stands at 74.2 per cent.

Pediatricians said that if breastfed within an hour, newborns are protected against some illnesses such as diarrhoea, pneumonia as immunity builds with mother’s milk. Also, the specialists said that when breast milk is given, hormones are released in the mother’s body which works as a natural contraceptive.

The data is based on the last born within five-years before the survey, and youngest child living with the mother. The field work in the State was conducted between February to May-2016 and the data was made public two weeks ago.

“Some people throw away the Colostrum (secretions which are produced for a few days after delivery), assuming it cannot be digested, while colostrum is considered as first immunisation to a baby, it should be given within one hour after delivery,” said Dr Ramesh B Dampuri, consultant pediatrician and executive board member of Indian Academy of Pediatrics, (Telangana).

Professor of Pediatrics at Gandhi Hospital, Dr K Shivram Prasad said that protein content and antibodies which build resistance against illnesses would be high in the first milk. He said that some people give honey, water to newborns assuming mother’s milk will not be sufficient.

“Breast-feeding should be started as early as possible which could be half-an-hour after delivery. And exclusively breast milk should be given up to six-months. Even water should not be given as mother’s milk is sufficient. After six-months, softened foods such as wheat based foods, Raagi java, should be introduced along with breast milk.

This should continue until the child is two year old,” Dr Shivram Prasad said. According to the survey report, only 67 per cent of the children under six-months are exclusively breast-fed. Besides, over 26 per-cent children who were never breast-fed were given something other than breast milk during the first three days.