TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) found 10 red sanders logs in a cave in Seshachalam forest on Thursday. The cave is located near Thimmanaidupalem on the outskirts of Tirupati. According to the Task Force, a team-led by RSI Vijay Narasimhulu, reached Thimmanaidupalem during a routine combing operation covering Muriki Kaluva, Thunga Kona and Ralla Kuppa. On finding tell-tale signs of human activity in the forest near Thimmanaidupalem, the team examined the area closely and found the cave in which 10 red sanders logs were kept ready for transportation. DSP Haranath Babu visited the cave. “The cave was being used by the smugglers for a long time as their hideout,’’ he said.

