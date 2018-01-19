HYDERABAD: Alleging that they were tortured by police officials, two brothers V Sunil and Suman, and their family members filed two separate complaints with the State Human Rights Commission seeking action against the Warangal police. Following this, the SHRC directed the commissioner of police, Warangal to submit a report by March 15.

In first complaint addressed to SHRC, Sunil and Suman from Warangal Rural said they had been picked up and beaten for dancing outside a movie theatre where they went to watch the latest release, Agnyathavasi. They claimed that CI Devender Reddy, constable Vinod and gunman AR Prasad and four other cops on duty thrashed them. V Vajra, their father, lodged a complaint with SHRC stating that the cops abused his sons in name of caste.