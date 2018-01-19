WARANGAL: The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Cluster Resource Persons are demanding that the government implement Supreme Court order of equal pay for equal work, and facilities on a par with the government employees in the state. They claim that currently they are being underpaid. Stating that they are equally qualified and perform multiple tasks, including teaching in the absence of regular teachers in the government schools, the cluster resource persons say that their pay should also be on par with government employees.

“We have been working on consolidated salaries and are not provided with any facilities. We want the government to provide us salaries on par with government employees. Even SC has directed the State government to implement equal pay for equal work,” Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Cluster Resource Persons Association state secretary Jankiram said.

At present, a Cluster Resource Person gets `15,000 a month. They are not entitled to any of the benefits that they a state government employee gets. As of now there are around 2,500 CRP in the state and each one of them has been allotted 18 schools.