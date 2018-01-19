HYDERABAD: The survey of criminals being taken up by the State police is likely to continue for two more days due to tedious verification process. The officials said the process would continue until antecedents of all the 2.18 lakh repeat offenders in Telangana are identified and checked. The process began at 7 pm Thursday. The data collection process is reportedly tedious as the police have to collect the information on paper and enter the same into the TS COP application using the Tablets provided by the department. Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the department has identified 2.18 lakh repeat offenders, of various crimes, in the State. The exercise is to keep a close vigil on the active offenders in the last 10 years and use the collected data to deter the offences.

“There are hundreds of offenders hailing from other states who have indulged in crimes in Telangana. A separate exercise will be taken up and teams will be sent to different states to collect the information about the inter-state offenders. The data will be shared with local police there,” said the DGP. In tri-commissionerates of Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda, the police identified 88,355 offenders; out of which, the police have checked the current status of around 10,000 offenders.

Survey of IS sympathizers by central agencies

Since the formation of the State, around three cases have been registered where citizens wanting to join the banned Islamic State terrorist organization were apprehended and some were detained for counselling.

Twice, based on the inputs of intelligence agencies, the State police prevented six persons from flying to Syria to join IS. Two persons were caught attempting to fly repeatedly.

The National Investigation Agency has already arrested nine persons in another case for planning to carry out bombings in the city and they are currently in jail. In Hyderabad, six persons including four engineering students were caught, most of them living in the old city areas. It is also rumoured that one of the detainees has visited to Syria along with eight others from Tam