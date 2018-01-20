HYDERABAD: The State government is furious over the inordinate delay in sanctioning premier educational institutions to Telangana while the neighbouring Andhra had already been sanctioned 17 institutions. Though only two educational institutions were assured to TS in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014, the State government wanted the centre to set up another eight in the State. Right from 2015 to till date, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Deputy Chief Minister (Education) Kadiam Srihari have written several letters to get these institutions. But, there has been not much progress even in setting up the two proposed institutions - Tribal University and Horticulture University.

The Central team had earlier visited Mulugu area and finalised 500 acres of land earmarked for the Tribal University. However, nothing much happened after that. The State first wrote a letter to the Centre in March 2015 for setting up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the state. Several letters were addressed to the Human Resource Development Ministry for additional Jawhar Navodaya, Kendriya Vidyalayas, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs).

After the reorganisation of the districts, the State created new mandals and sought 125 more KGBVs. “We so far got 84 KGBVs. But, there is no much progress with regard to other institutions,” sources in Education department said. The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), for the enrolment of the students in the school education and need for teacher education, too was not sanctioned so far. RIE was proposed to set up in Elkathurthi in Warangal Urban on 50-acres of land. In the last budget speech, the Union Finance Minister hurriedly included the AIIMS to the state. But, even after one year there is no progress in this regard.

Copies of letter sent to BJP leaders

At a time when the State is crying foul over the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards TS in sanctioning premier educational institutions, State BJP president K Laxman refuted the statement made by Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari. In a reply to Laxman, the Deputy Chief Minister office sent the copies of the letters, addressed to HRD for more educational institutions, to the State BJP office on Friday.