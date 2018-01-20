HYDERABAD: A child marriage was averted in West Godavari district on Friday based on credible information provided by city-based child rights NGO, Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS). According Acyutha Rao, from the NGO, the 16-year-old girl from Kukatpally was being forced to marry a 32-year-old man.

Based on this information, the district child protection unit of West Godavari was contacted who went to prevent the marriage from taking place. The child is currently under the care of the State at a home in district. Ch Surya Chakraveni, district child protection officer said that the child has expressed to continue pursuing her education. “The child’s parents said that the child was being harassed and hence also hesitated to lodge a complaint with the police. When we agreed to support the child’s education here in West Godavari, they agreed. She will be presented in front of the Child Welfare Committee on Monday,” informed Chakraveni.