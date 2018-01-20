HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at non-implementation of earlier order of the court, Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday admitted a contempt case against the Principal Secretaries to home of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Now the principal secretary to home of AP Anuradha and principal secretary to home of Telangana Rajiv Trivedi will have to appear in person before the court to answer why contempt case should not be taken up against them for failure to implement the order of court to constitute a ‘State Security Commission’ and a ‘Police Complaints Authority’.

The judge was dealing with suo moto contempt case following a letter written by NS Chandrasekhar of Ekalavya Foundation pointing out the state governments failure to implement the court order. In April last year, the judge while dealing with the cases of police laxity had directed both the state governments to constitute the above within three months for redressal of the grievances of the public in respect of police actions. This direction was passed in petitions filed challenging the action of the police officers concerned in summoning them to their offices and illegally confining and indulging in physical and verbal abuse.

The judge made it clear that the recommendations of the above commission shall be binding on the state governments and the above has to be constituted by the governments not later than three months from April 2017.When there was no response on implementation of the court order in spite of several adjournments, the judge on Friday initiated contempt proceedings suo moto and directed both the officers to appear in person before the court for explanation.