NALGONDA: A youngster committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Nalgonda Railway Station on Friday night, after he had allegedly felt humiliated over the way police had registered his name in criminals’ list as part of a survey of all criminals initiated to prepare a database of offenders.

The deceased was identified as Vemula Prasad (22), son of Venkataiah belonging to Pochampally village in Gurrampode Mandal in the district.

Earlier, a case was registered against Prasad in connection with stealing electrical wires of pump sets in agricultural fields. As part of conducting a survey of all criminals across the State to prepare a database to easily identify and track them whenever there is an offence, local police on Thursday visited the house of Prasad and enquired about his criminal past. Later, the police personnel included his name in the data base of criminals.

The survey is being done to geo-tag the offenders with a criminal history in Telangana in the last 10 years. His family members alleged that Prasad had taken his own life by jumping before moving train as police implicated him in false cases and also included his name in the data base of criminals in the State.