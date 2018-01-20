HYDERABAD: With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that he would welcome any initiative taken by the Centre to make Hyderabad the second capital of the country, Congress demanded that an extensive debate be held on the issue.“He (KCR) vehemently opposed the proposal to make Hyderabad as country’s second capital during statehood movement. It’s very strange that KCR, who had opposed Union Territory status for Hyderabad during the statehood movement, is himself mooting the idea of the second capital now. Such move would cause damage to Telangana as it would lead to transformation of Hyderabad into a Union Territory,” TPCC chief official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said.

While addressing the media on Friday, the Congress leader described the recent claims made by KCR on the growth of Telangana as a bundle of lies. He said the economic growth, especially in rural areas, was hit after TRS had come to power. “While the growth rate in rural areas was nearly 21 per cent in 2013-14, it has come down to 18.5 per cent at present. Except for a few districts, the GDP has dropped in rest of Telangana,” Sravan said.

The Congress leader also ridiculed KCR’s claim of Telangana being the richest State in the country. He said Telangana inherited debts of nearly `60,000 crore at the time of its formation. However, he claimed, the present government had borrowed `90,000 crore in loans in last three years. Further, he said, the CM was trying to borrow another `25,000 crore from China and `30,000 crore from Gulf countries in the name of certain projects. “How can a State which has debts higher than one full annual budget be called the richest State?” he asked.

He dared KCR to implement the Lok Pal Bill in Telangana and bringing himself into its purview on the lines of the Congress government in Karnataka.Sravan alleged that it was KCR who had targeted important personalities like Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, Raghavendra Rao, L. Rajagopal and others while blaming Andhra leaders for the backwardness of Telangana, during the statehood movement. He said KCR had given big contracts to companies like Navayuga or Mega Constructions whom he had accused of looting Telangana’s wealth and resources in the past.