HYDERABAD: IN the light of conflicting judgments by two division benches of the High Court on ‘weightage marks’ issue, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the registry to place the present case challenging the issue of giving weightage marks to contract employees in the recruitment of sub-engineers (electrical) by Telangana Transco, before ACJ Ramesh Ranganathan for posting it before the concerned bench for adjudication.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by M Raghu Mohan and C Kranthi Kiran from Warangal and Nizamabad districts, respectively, challenging the decision of authorities of Telangana Transco in providing weightage marks to the in-service contract employees for the posts of sub-engineers (electrical). Senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that a division bench of the court has recently held that no weightage marks should be given to the contract employees while filling up the posts in corporation.

On the other hand, the counsel for Transco submitted that another division bench had earlier permitted preferential treatment to in-service contract employees.After hearing both sides, Justice Ramachandra Rao directed the registry to place the case papers before the ACJ who would allot the case to an appropriate bench for a comprehensive adjudication.