HYDERABAD: TTDP politburo member Motkupalli Narsimhulu, who wanted to merge his party’s TS unit with the ruling TRS in the State, is likely to join the TRS sooner or later in order to take on Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga over the issue of categorisation of SCs.According to sources, Narsimhulu, at present, is not happy with the way he had failed to get Governor’s post, a promise which was earlier reportedly made by the TDP leadership to him, soon after yellow party had assumed power in Andhra Pradesh after winning the 2014 polls by joining hands with the BJP.

Further, as he has so far not got any assurance from his party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with regard to sending him to Rajya Sabha, during the biennial polls for the vacant seats in the Upper House of Parliament, scheduled to be held in the coming March, the political veteran is said to be holding talks with the pink party leadership to get Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana during the same polls.

It is further learnt that Narsimhulu is being offered Rajya Sabha seat by the ruling party leadership.

As the TDP leader belongs to Madiga community, the TRS leadership reportedly wants him to be in the ruling party to counter MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga in the coming days. “Hence, Narsimhulu is considering the idea of joining the ruling TRS. He would be quitting the TDP soon so as to play a key role in the ruling party to woo Madigas to the pink party side,” source informed.

On the other hand, Narsimhulu’s comments that TDP be merged with the ruling TRS in the State have led to an extensive debate in the yellow party. As the TDP’s one-time firebrand chose party founder NT Rama Rao’s death anniversary, which was on January 18, as an occasion to make such significant comments, the yellow party leaders too feel that Narsimhulu’s departure from the party is just a matter of time.