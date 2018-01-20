HYDERABAD: With the number of pending cases in the courts increasing, the judiciary is under pressure and unable to dispose of cases. Therefore, it is time for lawyers to explore alternative dispute resolutions, JLN Murthy of International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution has said. Murthy, an advocate and in-charge and secretary for ICADR-Hyderabad was addressing lawyers at Criminal Court Complex in Nampally on Friday.

This mechanism, as per the Arbitration and Reconciliation Act, 1996, while is legally binding, also eases up pendency of cases, he said. “This mechanism is limited to civil cases and there will be no compromise as it goes by the rule of law. It is a fine area of practice and more advocates in criminal courts still need to learn about it. It will help reduce the burden on courts, thereby speeding up disposal of cases,” he said.

“This peaceful method can be practised anywhere. In some cases, it can be a win-win for both the parties,” he said and talked about various methods of arbitration.

There will be no compromise as this too goes by the rule of law. He also explained that one need not struggle to reach a court complex on time and any place can be converted as the ground for judgement.

KS Rahul, a criminal lawyer, pointed out that all government contracts had incorporated the arbitration clause. “Once this is incorporated, it acts as an ouster for lawyers. Therefore, it becomes important for them to begin arbitration,” he said.