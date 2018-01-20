HYDERABAD: It has been over three years since two individuals representing the cause of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe groups in Lalitha Bagh have been struggling to get a building for providing free education and training for the community children and women. Following a representation made by the founder president of Telangana All SC, ST Eikhya Vedika, based in Lalithabagh to the state government requesting that land and fund for the construction of BR Ambedkar Bhavan for the welfare of the people be sanctioned, 500 square yards of government land in Badlaguda Mandal, Lalitha Bagh and Rs 1 crore fund was sanctioned to them with the approval of the then Hyderabad District Collector.

Moreover, after preparing a map for the construction of the two-floored Ambedkar Bhavan, to serve as Education and Welfare Centre, the land was alienated to Scheduled Caste Development Department in the state by Executive Engineer. The map shows a plan for the construction of a hall to provide free coaching to SC, ST kids and a community hall. However, till date no construction has begun on the land.

Telangana All SC, ST Eikhya Vedika General Secretary Vaggu Balraj and Shiv Kumar say they are afraid of the land being encroached by local mafias and have succeeded in laying a boundary wall around it. “For the construction of the building for which budget estimate is ready and we have documents approved by all the concerned departments including collector office, revenue department, and other state representatives, we have burnt all efforts in the last two years. But unfortunately so far all our efforts have gone in vain,” said Shiva Kumar.

They allege that the SC Development Department keep on making shifting the responsibility from the establishment of the Bhavan from one official to another. “If the Bhavan is not built, it will be a rude shock for our people who are deprived of good education and promise for employment and have pinned their hope on the institute for their growth,” said Balraj. When Express contacted Scheduled Caste Development Department for her response, she was not available for comment. A majority of population of Lalitha Bagh comprise people from SC, ST community.