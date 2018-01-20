HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Clean Authority of Tokyo. During their visit to Japan, the officials signed the MoU in the presence of Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao.The Telangana business delegation to Japan led by KTR met the industrial heads and front leaders of multi-national companies in Tokyo.On the third day of their tour in Japan, TS delegation signed the MoU with Clean Authority of Tokyo on Friday.

The delegation also signed a Letter of Intent with ISE Foods Inc. The MoU that was inked deals in the field of municipal solid waste incineration facilities, according to a release issued here on Friday. Both TS and Clean Authority of Tokyo will exchange information on knowledge in municipal solid waste incineration facilities and make an effort to realise human resource exchanges in view of technical cooperation in the future.

In a separate event, TS government and ISE Foods Inc signed a Letter of Intent in Tokyo. ISE Foods Inc will set up a pilot project for egg production in the State using advanced technologies.

The firm will set up a solar park to support the egg production facility including the development of storage devices. The Japanese company will also focus on the development of local human capacity building on advanced technologies of poultry by designing and conducting training and capacity building programmes. Later, the KTR called on the representatives of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

He addressed the delegates at “Telangana State: India Investment Promotion Seminar” at JETRO headquarters in Tokyo.

He talked about the investment opportunities in Telangana and highlighted the TS’ progressive industrial policies, TS-iPASS. Later in the day, the minister held discussions with the representatives of Japan Bank for International Cooperation in Tokyo.