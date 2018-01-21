HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl, who fell off of a moving school bus, was crushed to death when she came under the rear wheels of the bus in Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday.The incident happened when the bus driver applied sudden brakes and the girl fell off through the door which was left open and came under the wheels of the bus. Police said she was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital with grievous injuries but the doctors declared her dead.The child was identified as P Anjali, a class I student of Prasanthi Vidya Niketan school in Vanasthalipuram.

At around 8.30 am, the bus driver Narasimha along with the cleaner, picked up Anjali and her elder sister Shivani from their house at Bank colony in Sahebnagar. Anjali was seated on the second seat on the right side, behind the driver.

Moving ahead for about 200 meters, the driver to avoid the speed breaker drove the bus off the road to his left and took an immediate right turn. Due to the sudden jerk, Anjali slipped to her left and fell out of the bus through the door, which was left open. As the cleaner was busy helping other students settle down in the bus he forgot to close the door.

The left rear tyre of the bus ran over her. The other kids who noticed this alerted the driver. He immediately called for an ambulance and shifted the girl to the nearest government hospital, but the doctors there declared her brought dead. Several activists and students’ unions staged protests demanding arrest of school management. Following a complaint by the girl’s father Nagaiah, a case was registered against the school management and the bus driver.