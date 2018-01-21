WARANGAL: Warangal (urban and rural) collector Amarpali Kata had to face an embarrassing situation on Saturday when a local court ordered her official car to be seized for not paying dues towards rent for the building that houses Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) office. However, the collector gave an undertaking to the court stating that she would pay the amount of ` 6.30 lakh to the building owner within a week.

The petitioner M Krishna Reddy, who rented his building situated at Kishanpura to ICDS office in 2007, claimed that the department stopped paying rent between Nov 2008 to Dec 2009. Despite several reminders, the district administration failed to pay rent to him and he finally approached the court. With great difficulty he succeeded in vacating the office, but could not recover the rent. He again moved the court for the arrears.On Saturday the 2nd additional senior civil judge ordered the seizure of collector’s vehicle to recover the arrears and the penalty amount.