HYDERABAD: As much as 40 per cent of criminals across the state, who indulged in repeat offences, are still eluding police.The Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey, a comprehensive data collection of criminals is still going on in all districts in the state. The state police have collected 60 per cent of data of criminals. “A majority of offenders who indulged in repeat offences such as chain snatching, smuggling, drug supply, property offences, robberies and theft are still avoiding police vigil and the higher officials will give instructions to inspectors and sub-inspectors to trace such offenders’ whereabouts and to keep tab on their movements.

At least 40 per cent of criminals are avoiding police vigil and unable to collect their details,’’ sources said. For instance, a team of police armed with a tablet and hard copies of offenders’ details visited the residence of an offender to verify his movements. However, police had a tough time after people living on the premises replied that no person by the name of the offender was living there. Other police teams too faced the same.

The criminal survey began on January 18 based on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy to collect data of around 2 lakh criminals. While some districts have almost finished conducting the survey, some district police teams are still collecting data from criminals. The senior officials will collate the final data of criminals in two days. It is also reported that a majority of Nigerians involved in drug cases have provided wrong address to police at the time of their arrest and several Nigerians have changed their address.

This caused a delay in collecting details of Nigerian and Omani offenders. At least five to ten per cent of criminals are aged persons and their data is available with the police. Five per cent of criminals died while another five per cent of criminals were convicted in different cases and imprisoned in several jails in the state. In several districts, police are facing difficulties in collecting details of extremists who indulged in creating law and order issues. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police already collected details of criminals last year.