HYDERABAD: In the wake of Central Election Commission’s decision to disqualify 20 MLAs belonging to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on the grounds of holding of “office of profit” posts, Congress wanted similar action against six TRS MLAs, who had earlier held parliamentary secretary posts in the State till those posts were scrapped by the State government following Hyderabad High Court’s verdict. Congress leaders including A Revanth Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that six TRS MLAs, who were nominated for “office of profit posts” like parliamentary secretaries should also be disqualified.

Welcoming the Election Commission decision to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs holding the office of profit, the two Congress leaders, while addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, said the election laws should also be equally applied to Telangana as conditions were almost similar. “Though the Hyderabad High Court on May 2015 scrapped the TS order appointing six TRS MLAs as parliamentary secretaries by terming it as illegal, the six TRS legislators at that time enjoyed all perks, salaries and also protocol on a par with that of cabinet ministers. The paid amount should be recovered immediately,” the two leaders demanded.

“The TRS government appointed MLAs as parliamentary secretaries on December 29, 2014,” Shabbir and Revanth said. “The MLAs include D Vinay Bhaskar, Jalagam Venkat Rao, V Srinivas Goud, G Kishore Kumar, V Satish Kumar and Kova Lakshmi. Salaries paid to the six members should be recovered and the members be disqualified,” the leaders further added.