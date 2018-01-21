HYDERABAD:The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested the Irrigation department deputy engineer of Kamareddy for possessing illegal assets worth `5 crore. The ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of K Shravan Kumar Reddy in Suchitra in the city and simultaneous raids were also carried out in five other locations. Shravan Kumar Reddy is working as DE in Banswada sub-division in Kamareddy district. During the searches, the ACB officials found that the accused officer amassed illegal assets worth `5 crore. The accused officer was arrested and would produce before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now